IDF confirms soldier held hostage by Hamas was killed

The IDF confirmed on Tuesday that Noa Marciano, 19, a soldier in the Border Defense Force, had been killed while being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

On Monday, Hamas published footage showing Marciano's body. The circumstances of her death remain unclear.

A representative of the IDF visited Marciano's family on Monday after Hamas released the video of the captive soldier.

"Our hearts are with the Marciano family whose daughter, Noa, was brutally kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization,” the military stated. “The IDF and all the relevant bodies will continue to support her family, as well as all of the families of the hostages and missing persons. We are using all means, both intelligence and operational, to bring the hostages home.” People comfort each other, as they gather in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Jerusalem demanding for action to be taken to return the hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, in Jerusalem November 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

'Noa, fellow lookouts stood bravely against abominable enemy'

Hagit Peer, the chair of Na'amat, Israel's largest women's organization, responded to the confirmation of Marciano's death on Tuesday, stating "much more will be told about Noa and her fellow lookouts who stood bravely, in numerical inferiority and against all odds, against this abominable and barbaric enemy."

"During the meetings I held with female lookouts in the last few days, I was amazed by the fire in their eyes, by the attachment to the mission, by the fact that even though they lost many of their friends, they are determined to continue protecting the citizens of Israel. It is worth reminding again and again that the mission will not be completed until all our abductees return home. Condolences to the family of the late Noa."