Hezbollah, Hamas rockets drop, IDF attacks in North continue

Hezbollah fired a small number of rockets and anti-tank missiles, but Thursday was a rare day where the small volume and lack of danger posed by the attacks meant that the IDF did not even send out a formal public message about the attacks.

The Jerusalem Post separately confirmed the details.

Likewise, Hamas rocket attacks dropped to under 20 in the last 24 hours, from an average that has steadily dropped from hundreds a day, to close to 100, to 75, to 50, to now even lower numbers.

IDF fighter jets carry out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets

On the northern front, IDF fighter jets carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Thursday morning. The targets included Hezbollah military posts.

IDF soldiers also hit a terrorist in Lebanon who was attempting to fire into Israeli territory.