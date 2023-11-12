IDF hits targets in Lebanon after 6 Israelis wounded in Hezbollah attack

Hezbollah terrorists launched anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) at the Dovev area, resulting in six civilians wounded, including one critically, the IDF announced on Sunday.

The wounded Israelis are all employees of the Israel Electric Corporation.

One of the wounded civilians is in critical condition and has yet to be evacuated from the area, Magen David Adom (MDA) director-general Eli Bin told KAN. Two of the wounded have been evacuated in moderate and light condition, with two others currently being treated by IDF medics.

IDF retaliation for Hezbollah missile attack

Dovev is a community in northern Israel, roughly half a kilometer from the border with Lebanon.

The IDF responded with artillery fire targeting the sources of the attack. In addition, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit revealed that before they had retaliated, they found another terrorist cell in a civilian area in Lebanon preparing to launch rockets.

Overnight, an IDF drone targeted a separate terrorist cell that had been attempting to launch ATGMs at the Metulla area in northern Israel.