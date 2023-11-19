Hamas terrorists took hostages into Gaza hospital, Shifa cameras prove

The Shin Bet and the IDF on Sunday night disclosed a video showing Hamas bringing back two foreign hostages, a Thai man and a Nepalese man, to Al-Shifa Hospital on October 7.

One video shows a group of Hamas terrorists dragging a man into one of the hospital entrances, clearly against his will since he openly resists, though he is overpowered.

Another video shows a man on a stretcher who appears to have been wounded in his chest, with a large amount of blood coming out, as well as with one of his legs severed.

IDF obtains surveillance footage in Shifa raid

The IDF did not identify which foreign hostage appeared in each video but said that the videos were obtained by internal hospital footage, though they took several days to obtain.

In addition, the terrorist entered Shifa with a captured IDF military jeep.

The IDF released videos gathered from security cameras of foreign hostages being taken into Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on October 7 following the massacre in southern Israel (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

However, the IDF said that the videos were clear evidence that Hamas used Shifa as an operations center connected to the October 7 attacks on Israel's South and the taking of hostages.

There was no statement by the IDF about where these hostages are now, but in recent statements, IDF officials speculated that several Hamas terrorists had escaped from Shifa with hostages.

Besides these videos, the IDF had already shown that it found bodies of Israelis killed on October 7.

IDF soldier, hostage was murdered by Hamas

IDF R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari also revealed that intelligence has shown that Israeli hostage, Noa Marciano, was killed in Shifa. This is in contrast to Hamas's narrative that she was killed by Israeli airstrikes.

Hagari said that Marciano had been wounded at some point, but that a pathology report said she was later dealt deadly blows by Hamas in the hospital.