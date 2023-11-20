Suspected drones launched from Lebanon after Israeli strikes

Two drones were launched toward Israel after Israeli artillery forces struck several terror targets across the Lebanese border early on Monday morning, the IDF said.

Hezbollah reportedly responded to the fire, with sirens sounded in northern Israel later on Monday, after which a fire broke out along the northern border due to a suspected impact. IDF and firefighting forces were at the scene.

The IDF also struck the source of the rocket fire, it said.

Smoke rises close to the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, November 15, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Drones launched amid rocket barrage from Lebanon

Later on Sunday, rocket sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and the nearby border towns of Shlomi, Manara, and Margaliot amid a heavy barrage from Lebanon.

At least two drones were also launched toward Israel, one of which was shot down.

At least three interceptions were observed above the nearly fully-evacuated Kiryat Shmona, Israeli media reported.