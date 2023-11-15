Over 20 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel, IDF strikes Hezbollah

Over 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona, Matat, Shlomit, and other areas along the Lebanese-Israeli border on Wednesday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Hezbollah took responsibility for the rocket fire toward Kiryat Shmona.

The IDF responded to the rocket fire with artillery fire targeting several sites in southern Lebanon, including a Hezbollah observation point.

Hezbollah additionally stated that it targeted an IDF post along the border near Mount Dov, another post near Yir'on, another post near Meiss al-Jabal, another post near Rmaych, and an additional post near Boustane on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The IDF has not confirmed the reports as of yet.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib met with Iran's ambassador in Lebanon Mojtaba Amani on Wednesday, telling him that "Israel is not defending itself today, but rather its obsession is blind revenge." An Israeli air defense system intercept rockets fired from Lebanon as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, on November 7, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

UNIFIL works to contain escalation

On Wednesday, UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro briefed representatives of countries that provided troops for the peacekeeping mission about the situation in southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Lázaro met with Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, expressing his "deep concern" about the situation in southern Lebanon.

"UNIFIL’s priorities right now are to prevent escalation, safeguard civilian lives, and ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers who are trying to accomplish this," wrote Lázaro on X (formerly Twitter). "Resolution 1701 is being challenged at the moment, but its principles of security, stability, and for a long-term solution remain valid."