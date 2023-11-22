A vehicle exploded Wednesday on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls which connects the Canada and the US, the FBI Buffalo Field Office said in a statement. All four US-Canada borders in western New York state have been closed as a result, according to local WIVB news.

"The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls," FBI Buffalo noted on X (formerly Twitter). "The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time."

Governor comments

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on X that authorities in New York state are "closely monitoring an incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and state agencies are on site and ready to provide assistance."

Eyewitness video showed heavy smoke rising from the area.