US warship shoots down Houthi drones over Red Sea

The USS Thomas Hudner shot down multiple attack drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia over the Red Sea early Thursday morning, US Central Command said on X. The drones were reportedly fired towards Israel.

On the morning (Yemen time) of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen. The drones were shot down while the U.S. warship was on patrol in the Red Sea. The ship and crew sustained no… pic.twitter.com/TqXuaKsgwe — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 23, 2023

No damage or injuries were caused.

The incident came just hours after a cruise missile fired by the Houthis was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force near Eilat. A view of ballistic missiles during a military parade held by the Houthis to mark the anniversary of their takeover in Sanaa, Yemen September 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH) This is the second time in a matter of days that the USS Thomas Hudner has shot down Houthi drones. Last week, the warship shot down a drone in the Red Sea that emanated from Yemen and was fired towards Israel. Yemen's Houthi leader said last Tuesday his forces would continue its attacks on Israel, and that they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

This came after the Houthis shot down a US military MQ-9 drone while it was in international airspace.

The Houthis, who have been at war against a Saudi-led coalition since 2015, have emerged as a major military force in the Arabian Peninsula, with tens of thousands of fighters and a huge arsenal of ballistic missiles and armed drones. Reuters contributed to this report.