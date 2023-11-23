US warship shoots down Houthi drones over Red Sea

The incident came just hours after a cruise missile fired by the Houthis was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force near Eilat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2023 07:50
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 23, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 23, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

The USS Thomas Hudner shot down multiple attack drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia over the Red Sea early Thursday morning, US Central Command said on X. The drones were reportedly fired towards Israel. 

No damage or injuries were caused.

The incident came just hours after a cruise missile fired by the Houthis was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force near Eilat.

A view of ballistic missiles during a military parade held by the Houthis to mark the anniversary of their takeover in Sanaa, Yemen September 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
A view of ballistic missiles during a military parade held by the Houthis to mark the anniversary of their takeover in Sanaa, Yemen September 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
This is the second time in a matter of days that the USS Thomas Hudner has shot down Houthi drones. Last week, the warship shot down a drone in the Red Sea that emanated from Yemen and was fired towards Israel. 
Yemen's Houthi leader said last Tuesday his forces would continue its attacks on Israel, and that they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
Advertisement

This came after the Houthis shot down a US military MQ-9 drone while it was in international airspace.

The Houthis, who have been at war against a Saudi-led coalition since 2015, have emerged as a major military force in the Arabian Peninsula, with tens of thousands of fighters and a huge arsenal of ballistic missiles and armed drones.

Reuters contributed to this report. 


Related Tags
Israel
United States
yemen
houthi
US Navy
red sea