Hostages return to Israel, land in Ichilov Hospital

A first helicopter, carrying some of the 11 abductees who were released this evening in the fourth round of hostage exchanges, landed at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv early Tuesday morning.

Among those released are 9 children and 2 mothers.

Earlier today, Hamas and Qatar officially announced the extension of the ceasefire by two days under the same conditions as the previous ceasefire. 20 more Israelis are expected to be released.

Israel's Prime Minister's Office stated Monday evening that the government has approved the inclusion of 50 female prisoners in the list of possible prisoners for release as an extension of the Hamas hostage exchanges.

Newest freed hostages

Documentation from the moment Eitan Yahami met his mother, upon his return tonight, at the meeting point in Kerem Shalom.Documentation from the moment Eitan Yahami met his mother, upon his return tonight, at the meeting point in Kerem Shalom. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Sharon Aloni-Kunio (34) and her daughters Emma (3) and Yuli (3); Karina Engel-Bart (51) and her daughters Mika (18) and Yuval (11); brothers Sahar (16) and Erez Calderon (12); the brothers Or (16) and Gil Jacob (12); and Eitan Yahami (12) make up the fourth group of hostages released from Hamas captivity since a hostage exchange and temporary truce agreement was reached last Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the release from Gaza of Yahami and brothers Erez and Sahar Calderon, who have French citizenship.

Eitan, 12 ans.Erez, 12 ans.Sahar, 16 ans.Trois de nos jeunes compatriotes font partie du groupe d'otages libérés aujourd’hui. Extrêmement heureux de cette annonce.Nous restons pleinement mobilisés pour obtenir la libération de tous les otages. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 27, 2023

"Three of our young countrymen are part of the hostages released today, I am very happy with this announcement. We remain fully mobilized to obtain the release of all the abductees," Macron posted on X.