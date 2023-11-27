Freed hostage Ron Krivoi escaped the rubbles of a destroyed Gaza building where he was kept and attempted to escape the Gaza Strip on his own for days, his aunt revealed to Kan Reshet B on Monday morning.

Krivoi, a 25-year-old Russian-Israeli dual national, was released by Hamas on Sunday evening following the intervention of the Russian government, in addition to 13 other Israelis and three foreign hostages released on the third day of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Krivoi worked as a sound engineer at the Re'im music festival massacre, from which he was kidnapped on October 7.

According to his aunt Yelena Magid, Krivoi was taken by the terrorists and was kept in a residential building in the Strip. "Due to the bombings, the building collapsed and he managed to escape the rubble and break free. Residential buildings, destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict, lie in ruin, amid a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City November 26, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BASSAM MASOUD)

"For a few days, he was hiding [in Gaza] alone," Magid said, adding that she held a 30-minute conversation with her nephew following his return.

She said that Gazan civilians located Krivoi and brought him back under Hamas captivity.

Gazan civilians located hostage during attempts to reach border

"He tried getting to the border. He did not have the capacity to understand where he was and where he needed to go, so he could not navigate the open field. He was alone," Magid added.

"I asked him today: 'How are you feeling? Do you have nightmares?' He answered: Yes, I have nightmares from the party and captivity, but that is good, it means I am handling it well."

Krivoi suffered head wounds during the collapse of the building he was kept in, the aunt further revealed. "He has some other injuries, he is OK. He is being checked," she said.