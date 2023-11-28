IDF releases names of three soldiers killed in Hamas captivity

The IDF released on Tuesday the names of three soldiers who were killed on October 7 and their bodies were taken by Hamas.

The soldiers were identified as Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20, from Lehavim; Kiril Brodski, 19, from Ramat Gan; and Shaked Dahan, 19, from Afula.

Funerals for Ahimas and Brodski will take place on Wednesday, although their bodies are still being held by Hamas.

The town of Lehavim mourned Ahimas's death, expressing its condolences to his family. People gather and light candles to remember the Israeli victims of the October 7 massacre at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, October 12, 2023. (credit: Dor Pazuelo/Flash90)

'They took you and did not care to return you, not even your body'

Dahan's mother, Siglit, eulogized her son, saying "I salute you, my beloved and dear, I fought all my life to take care of and raise you with love, excellent education, values, a proper environment. I did for you what I had to as a mother, and I managed to guard and protect you in many situations. You were taken from me forever, they took you and did not care to return you, not even your body."

"This does not respect you, does not respect the family - and certainly not the country. I gave you honor in my life, I will continue to give it and I will also immortalize you," added Dahan's mother. "Know that multitudes of multitudes love you. I have decided not to sit shiva until your body is returned. I love you forever and ever, my dear child."

Eli Barada, the mayor of Migdal HaEmek, expressed his condolences to Dahan's family. "Shaked stood out in his life as a noble soul, meek, and modest, in his ability to volunteer and in his love for the country and others," said Barada.