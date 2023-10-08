Israel at war: These are the names and faces of the people who died

The following is a list of the Israelis who were murdered in the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7: Major Ofer Yosef Ran, of the Duvdevan unit, killed on October 7th by Hamas (credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)

Major Ofer Yosef Ran

Major Ofer Yosef Ran, from Itamar, of the Duvdevan unit, was born and raised in the hills of Itamar, recipient of numerous commendations and "the grandson of the pioneering settlers of Samaria, Shrona and Avri Ran," according to a statement.

Some 15 Israelis were murdered in the village of Netiv HaAsara: Amit and Yigal and Waks, Oren Stern, Shlomi and Ayelet Molcho, Chweik Segal, Gil Ta'asa, Adi Baharav, Tal Keren, Ruti, Aryeh and Or Akuni, Nurit Bregel, Marina Almabegor, and Dani Webek. Col. Jonathan Steinberg, commanding officer of the Nahal Infantry Brigade (credit: IDF)

Col. Jonathan Steinberg

Murdered by Hamas terrorists near the Keren Shalom crossing on the Gaza border. He was the commanding officer of the Nahal Infantry Brigade. Aharon Chaimov, MDA medic who was killed during Hamas attack (credit: MDA)

Aharon Chaimov

Murdered in an Magen David Adom ambulance on his way to treat the wounded in his hometown of Ofakim.