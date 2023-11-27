Hamas: We are willing to negotiate release of captive Israeli soldiers

Hamas that it is willing to negotiate over the release of captive soldiers, the terrorist organization said on Monday.

The subject has not yet been included in ceasefire discussions, however, and different conditions would be attached to the release of soldiers than those that are attached to the release of civilians.

This would be a major step by the terrorist organization that perpetrated the October 7 massacre, as the international pressure is far more focused on the release of civilians than it is of IDF soldiers.

In addition, in terms of international law, soldiers held by Hamas are seen as prisoners of war, while civilians are hostages. The values in terms of exchange, then, are considered far different.

Ceasefire as a means of advancement?

Hamas, in the meantime, is said to be using the ongoing ceasefire as an opportunity to move hostages it is holding in captivity to different locations, CNN reported on Monday. People walk next to pictures of civilians held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, in Jerusalem, November 22, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Multiple reports in Israeli and international media claimed that Hamas was struggling desperately to procure hostages that were being held by other terror organizations in the Gaza Strip.