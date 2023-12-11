IDF announces names of four more fallen soldiers

The IDF announced the names of four more fallen soldiers on Monday morning.

One of the soldiers, Warrant Officer (Res.) Gideon Ilani, 35, of Asael, fought in the 2855th Battalion. Ilani was killed in battle in Gaza.

Warrant Officer (Res.) Etay Perry, 36, from Modi'in, fell fighting in the 8111th Battalion in southern Gaza.

Major (Res.) Eviatar Cohen, 42, from Kfar Saba, was also from the 8111th Battalion. Major Cohen was also killed fighting in southern Gaza.

Lastly, Major (Res.) Gal Becher, 34, of Oranit, an instructional officer in the 36th Brigade 36, was killed in a military road accident in southern Israel.