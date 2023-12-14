WATCH: IDF detains 70 Hamas terrorists after fighting at hospital

IDF troops from the 460th Combat Brigade of the 162nd Division operated in the Kamal Adwan Hospital area with the Shin Bet, with scores of Hamas terrorists being killed or detained.

During the operation, the IDF troops located a building close to the hospital that was being used by Hamas terrorists. An exchange of fire took place, in which a number of Hamas terrorists were killed. Some 70 terrorists surrendered and left the building with their weapons and were detained and taken for interrogation by the Shin Bet.

Kamal Adwan Hospital is in the Beit Lahiya area north of Gaza City, near the Israeli border. Hamas terrorists surrender to IDF soldiers at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, Gaza, December 14, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) In mid-October various media outlets quoted Hussam Abu Safiya, head of pediatrics at the hospital in northern Gaza, saying it did not evacuate despite calls to do so by Israel. The UN had warned at the time that hospitals would run out of fuel in two days on October 15. The fuel continued to flow despite the warnings. On November 4, CNN reported that “MedGlobal, a US-based organization that supports local health programs for vulnerable populations across the globe, issued an urgent appeal for fuel to power a generator at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.” Advertisement

Hamas terrorists surrendering en masse

Images and videos have been circulating all week of Hamas terrorists surrendering to Israeli troops en masse as the terror group continues to lose control over the coastal region. Heavy fighting in northern Gaza in recent days has seen 10 IDF soldiers, including several senior officers, were killed and six wounded in one of the bloodiest battles of the IDF’s invasion of Gaza, the army announced early Wednesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, and IDF Southern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkleman all eulogized the dead as tragic heroes, while maintaining a broadly optimistic tone about the war’s future course.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.