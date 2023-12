Sergeant Oz Shmuel Ardi, a fighter in the engineering battalion, was killed in the battles in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Friday.

The IDF spokesman on Friday morning allowed the publication of the name of Sergeant Oz Shmuel Ardi, 19 years old from Kibbutz Hatzur, a fighter in the Golani 603rd Engineering Battalion, who fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.