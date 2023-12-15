IDF retrieves body of Hamas hostage from Gaza

Israeli special forces have recovered the body of 28-year-old hostage Elia Toledano, who was held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas since its Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel, the military said in a statement on Friday.

The IDF said that an "identification procedure" had been carried out by medical officials, military rabbis and forensic experts. Soldiers from the 551st Brigade and Unit 504 in the Intelligence Division, under the command of Division 162 helped rescue the body from Hamas captivity, the IDF announced on Friday morning.

Hamas hostage Elia Toledano, whose body was brought back to Israel, December 15, 2023 (Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Kidnapped at Re'im music festival

Toledano was taken by Hamas from the Re'im music festival that turned into a massacre, Israeli media reported.

He was kidnapped alongside his girlfriend Mia Schem, who was released from captivity last month as part of the hostage-prisoner deal between Israel and Hamas.

More than 130 hostages remain in Gaza. Some have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities.