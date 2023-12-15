Houthis fire at, attempt to divert several vessels off coast of Yemen

The Iran-backed Houthi militia continued attacks on maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden on Friday morning, with UK authorities reporting that one vessel was hit by an unknown object, sparking a fire, while another was ordered to alter course toward Yemen.

The first incident was reported at about 6:40 a.m. Israel time, with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operation (UKMTO) saying that a small white craft with 10 persons onboard declaring themselves to be Yemeni authorities had ordered a vessel north of the port of Mokha to alter course towards Yemen.

A few hours later, UKMTO reported that a vessel had been hit by an unknown object, sparking a fire, southwest of the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The AP reported that a cargo ship called the Al Jasrah was hit in the attack, citing an unnamed US defense official and the Ambrey maritime risk management company. The Al Jasrah is operated by the German-based shipper Hapag Lloyd.