Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Houthis fire at, attempt to divert several vessels off coast of Yemen

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2023 10:24

The Iran-backed Houthi militia continued attacks on maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden on Friday morning, with UK authorities reporting that one vessel was hit by an unknown object, sparking a fire, while another was ordered to alter course toward Yemen.

The first incident was reported at about 6:40 a.m. Israel time, with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operation (UKMTO) saying that a small white craft with 10 persons onboard declaring themselves to be Yemeni authorities had ordered a vessel north of the port of Mokha to alter course towards Yemen.

A few hours later, UKMTO reported that a vessel had been hit by an unknown object, sparking a fire, southwest of the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The AP reported that a cargo ship called the Al Jasrah was hit in the attack, citing an unnamed US defense official and the Ambrey maritime risk management company. The Al Jasrah is operated by the German-based shipper Hapag Lloyd.

France in grief over death of hostage in Gaza - foreign minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 08:33 AM
Two soldiers killed in Gaza, names released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 06:05 AM
PA prevented West Bank escalation on Oct 7 - US official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 03:23 AM
Houthi missile attack in Red Sea causes no damage or injuries, US says
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 01:39 AM
US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 01:04 AM
Top US general to join Pentagon chief for meetings in Israel
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 12:17 AM
Ex-FBI official to be sentenced to over four years for work for Russia
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 09:51 PM
Israel must end war in Gaza by end of 2023, US says - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 09:07 PM
Erdogan tells Biden US has responsibility to secure Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 08:34 PM
Israeli drones attack targets in southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 05:59 PM
Four people held in Denmark, Netherlands on terrorism suspicion
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 02:28 PM
Some behind US embassy Baghdad attack linked to Iraq security service
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 12:48 PM
IDF eliminate dozens of Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza, Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 09:21 AM
US shoots down aerial vehicle launched from Houthi-controlled area
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 07:45 AM
US says Ukraine conflict is damaging Russian economy - FT
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 07:41 AM