A spokesman for Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthis said the group had attacked the Israeli Red Sea resort city of Eilat on Saturday with a swarm of drones.

Egyptian air defense shot down a suspected drone off the Red Sea coast near the resort town of Dahab on Egypt's eastern Sinai coast, two security sources said.

The security sources said the drone's origin was unknown.

Houthi fighters open the door of the cockpit on the ship's deck in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (credit: Houthi Military Media/Reuters)

Witnesses in Dahab said they saw an object fall into the water. They said they saw another flying object fall in the nearby mountains.

In late October, drones caused explosions that rocked two other Red Sea towns, which Israel said Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement sent them to strike its territory.

Houthis threats against international shipping

Earlier in the day, the US military said attacks from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck two Liberian-flagged ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, underlining the threat to vessels in shipping lanes being targeted by the Iran-aligned group.

Part of the Iran-aligned "Axis of Resistance", the Houthis have been attacking vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel.

The Houthis, who rule much of Yemen, have said they will continue their attacks until Israel stops its offensive in the Gaza Strip.