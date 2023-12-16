Inbar Haiman, taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, was killed in Gaza captivity, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum announced on Saturday evening after IDF confirmation.

Haiman, 27 years old, was abducted during the Hamas massacre of the Re'im music festival. She ran from the festival with two male friends before being caught by terrorists riding motorcycles.

Haiman was from Haifa and is remembered by loved ones for her "creativity, selflessness, and joy for life," according to a statement from her family.

She was an art lover and a graffiti artist, who also studied filmmaking in high school. Her interest in art led her to study visual communication in Haifa, where she met her partner Noam Alon. The two were set to start their fourth year of studies before the October 7th Massacres.

She was an avid Maccabi Haifa fan, according to the family. Hostage families in Tel Aviv, 25 November 2023 (credit: Uri Sella/Walla!)

Plans disrupted

She planned to attend a soccer game following the festival before traveling to the Sinai peninsula in Egypt for vacation with her partner.

Inbar left behind two parents and a brother.