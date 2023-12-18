IDF publishes names of four more soldiers killed in Gaza

The IDF published the names of four more soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip this week. Their families have been informed of their deaths.

The IDF published the names on Monday morning.

Sergeant-Major Urija Bayer, 20 years old, from Ma'alot Tarshiha, was a soldier in the Maglan Unit.

Bayer succumbed to his wounds incurred on Thursday while fighting in southern Gaza.

Sergeant-Major Liav Aloush, 21 years old, from Gedera, was a soldier in the IDF’s Duvdevan Unit. Aloush fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Staff-Sergeant-Major Etan Naeh, 26 years old, from Sde Eliyahu, was also in the Duvdevan Unit. Naeh was also killed fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

Lastly, Staff-Sergeant-Major Tal Filiba, 23 years old, from Rehovot, was a soldier in the Yahalom Unit of the Combat Engineering Corps. Filiba likewise fell in combat in southern Gaza.