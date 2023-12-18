Hamas's armed wing released a video on their Telegram channel on Monday night showing three of the elderly male Israeli hostages still in captivity. In the video, the hostages plead for Israel's help in securing their release, stating that they do not want to be killed by an Israel Air Force strike.The three also state that they are in poor health.The video ends with the three pleading, "Do not let us grow old here." As negotiations continue regarding another hostage deal between Hamas and Israel, Hamas official Osama Hamdan reiterated on Monday the group's position that any negotiations on a hostage exchange were off the table until Israel stops its war on Gaza.
"We are open to initiatives from Qatar and Egypt about a hostage exchange that would stop the war in Gaza", Hamdan told a press conference in Beirut.This is a developing story.