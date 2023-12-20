Israel-Cyprus working on maritime aid corridor for Gaza

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen discussed the opening of a maritime aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza during a meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Wednesday.

"The creation of a maritime corridor to Gaza will help Israel's economic disengagement from the Strip. We will not allow a return to the reality that preceded the murderous terrorist attack of October 7," said Cohen.

The Amalthea Plan

The corridor project, known as the Amalthea Plan (a reference to a figure in Greek mythology who served as a wet nurse for Zeus), was first proposed by Cyprus's President Nicos Christodoulides in November at the International Humanitarian Conference for the Civilian Population in Gaza.

Christodoulides said at the time that Cyprus was discussing the plan with Egypt, Jordan, Israel, the Palestinian Authorities, and other partners in the region. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. December 20, 2023 (credit: Shlomi Amsalem/Foreign Ministry)

The plan would have humanitarian aid collected and inspected in Cyprus before being loaded onto ships and transported along a safe sea corridor to Gaza. The Cypriot president said in November that technical arrangements and plans for the immediate and long-term had already been prepared.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it has been working with Cyprus and other parties to promote the establishment of the maritime corridor.

"I thank Cyprus for its support and cooperation in this important initiative, which can be used as a axis for the transfer of humanitarian aid already in the coming weeks and then as a way for the transfer of goods to the Gaza Strip without passing through Israel," said Cohen.