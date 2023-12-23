Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Over 200 Hamas terrorists arrested in past week, IDF and Shin Bet says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Over 200 Hamas terrorists have been arrested by the IDF and Shin Bet in the past week in the Gaza Strip, spokespersons for the two said on Saturday morning.

The terrorists were taken in for further questioning by Israeli forces and were taken to Israel.

The arrests were made amongst hundreds of others in Gaza who were also arrested under suspicion of involvement in terror activities in Gaza.

In total, more than 700 operatives from terror organizations in the Gaza Strip were taken for questioning.

This is a developing story.

Israel-affiliated merchant vessel hit by aerial vehicle off India
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 11:49 AM
Would-be Putin challenger barred from running in election
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 11:48 AM
IDF jets strike targets in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 06:38 AM
70 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through Rafah crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 01:40 AM
Czech police deal with fake grenade situation after Prague mass shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 11:40 PM
Three Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Iraq -ministry
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 09:51 PM
White House: Closely monitoring situation in Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 08:14 PM
UN chief calls out Israel's Gaza operation for creating aid obstacles
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 08:11 PM
IDF publishes name of soldier who was killed in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 06:18 PM
Issuance of a new executive order to expand Russia sanctions authorities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 05:17 PM
Putin, Abbas discuss Gaza conflict in phone call
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 01:47 PM
Border Police officer wounded in suspected ramming attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 10:31 AM
Russia threatens to sever ties if US confiscates its assets
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 10:20 AM
IDF demands northern rapid response teams return weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 09:37 AM
Hamas-run Health Ministry: 20,057 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 08:38 AM