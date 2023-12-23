Over 200 Hamas terrorists arrested in past week, IDF and Shin Bet says

Over 200 Hamas terrorists have been arrested by the IDF and Shin Bet in the past week in the Gaza Strip, spokespersons for the two said on Saturday morning.

The terrorists were taken in for further questioning by Israeli forces and were taken to Israel.

The arrests were made amongst hundreds of others in Gaza who were also arrested under suspicion of involvement in terror activities in Gaza.

In total, more than 700 operatives from terror organizations in the Gaza Strip were taken for questioning.

This is a developing story.