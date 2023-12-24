Israel will fight Hamas until a complete victory in Gaza, Netanyahu vows

Israel will keep fighting in Gaza until a complete victory over the Hamas terror group is achieved, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday amid reports of a 14-day ceasefire proposal by Egypt.

"We are deepening the fighting in the Gaza Strip," the prime minister said in a recorded message. "This is the only way to destroy Hamas, bring our hostages back, and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

"It will take time, but we are united and determined to fight until the end," he added.

Netanyahu also reacted to a mounting number of casualties among Israeli forces after 14 troops were killed throughout the weekend. "War has a price, a heavy price. We are doing everything we can to save our fighters' lives.

"One thing we will not do - we will not stop until victory is achieved," he said.