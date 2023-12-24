Eight IDF soldiers killed in Gaza, six seriously wounded

Eight IDF soldiers fell in battle in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson's announced on Sunday morning.

Staff.-Sgt. David Bogdanovskyi, 19, from Haifa, a soldier in the Combat Engineering 603rd Battalion in the 7th Armored Brigade; Staff.-Sgt. Orel Bashan, 20, from Haifa, a soldier in the 603rd Battalion; Staff.-Sgt. Gal Hershko, 20, from Yiftah, a squad commander in the 603rd Battalion; and Staff.-Sgt. Itamar Shemen, 21, from Lapid, a paramedic in the 36th Division "Ga'ash" who was fighting as part of the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

The four were killed after an anti-tank missile hit the vehicle they were in. Two other soldiers were seriously wounded in the attack.

Master-Sgt. (res.) Nadav Issachar Farhi, 30, from Herzliya, a medic in the 7810 Battalion in the 11th Brigade; Master-Sgt. (res.) Eliyahu Meir Ohana, 28, from Haifa, a soldier in the 7810 Battalion; Sgt.-First Class (res.) Elyassaf Shoshan, 23, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the 6646 Battalion of the 646th Brigade; and Sgt.-First Class (res.) Ohad Ashur, 23, from Kfar Yona, a soldier in the 6646 Battalion, fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip. People gather and light candles to remember the Israeli victims of the October 7 massacre at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, October 12, 2023. (credit: Dor Pazuelo/Flash90)

Farhi and Ohana were killed by an explosive device. Another reserve soldier was seriously wounded in the incident. Shoshan and Ashur were killed by an explosive device during a firefight with terrorists and three other soldiers were seriously wounded during the firefight.

Since the beginning of the war, 485 soldiers have fallen in battle.