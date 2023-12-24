Hamas 'celebrates' while Israel's leaders are squabbling, Herzog says

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday called on Israeli politicians and leaders to refrain from political campaigning and public disagreements, as the enemy "celebrates when internal conflicts divide us."

"The enemy is waiting to see us cracking, to see us fight with one another," Herzog said in an impassioned address to the nation. "The leadership must refrain itself; let's stop the internal struggles during this difficult period."

"We must not break, we must raise our heads," implored Herzog. Speaking from Jerusalem, the president's speech was laden with evocative language and urgent calls for unity.

Herzog: End the internal struggles and division

"Our hearts shudder with renewed pain and grief," Herzog said, commemorating the fallen soldiers of the Gaza campaign as Israel's heroes, embodying bravery and sacrifice. He emphasized the valor of the Israeli forces, stating, "They fight with heroism, responsibility, with determination, morally, to achieve two interrelated goals."

Addressing the plight of hostages, Herzog termed their situation as "unprecedented, cruel, and inhumane," reaffirming, "We will not rest until they come home."

The president's call for national unity was emphatic. "End the internal struggles and division," he urged, highlighting the detrimental impact of internal conflicts on the nation's morale and the war effort. "We must not return to the discourse of October 6," Herzog cautioned, advocating for a more unified and constructive approach. President Isaac Herzog Isaac Herzog speaks at the President's house in Jerusalem, December 18, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Herzog praises IDF's 'responsible leadership' in Gaza

Herzog extended his support to the IDF, praising their "responsible leadership, for their professional dedication." He also acknowledged the efforts of various security forces, expressing his hope for their success and safety.

The president's address also paid tribute to the resilience of the Israeli people. "To the mother getting her children to kindergarten and school while her partner has been on reserve duty for more than 70 days, I want to say – you are the victory," he declared, recognizing the strength and perseverance of citizens in the face of adversity.

Herzog concluded with a message of hope and confidence in the Israeli spirit, stating, "the amazing Israeli spirit, the spirit of mutual responsibility...is the civil and true victory that will help the military achieve victory over the enemy on the battlefield."