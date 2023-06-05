Gantz: We need to recalibrate divided Israeli society

Israeli society must find a way to be more stable and untied, National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz said at The Jerusalem Post Conference gala on Sunday night.

MK BENNY Gantz speaks to the media in Sderot last week. Yair Lapid may prefer chaos, and Benjamin Netanyahu may prefer delay, but that’s why their polls keep plummeting while Gantz’s is rising, says the writer. (credit: FLASH90) Iran's global threat

“One cannot ignore what is going on with protests against what this government calls judicial reforms ,” Gantz said. “What we currently see in Israeli society is a wake-up call. Israeli society is fighting for its future image, that Israel should stay Jewish, and strongly democratic, should respect tradition but be a liberal country with an open mind.”Gantz called for Israeli society to “find a new balance, to recalibrate the way we live with one another.“We must make sure to triangulate, to make us stable and share the same vision,” he said, specifying that Israel’s Declaration of Independence is that vision.As far as the judicial reform is concerned, Gantz said that governments must have checks on its power. “I want to be prime minister of Israel, but I want limits on my government. I want an open media,” he said.

Gantz also spoke of the Iranian threat not only to Israel, but to the entire world.

“Iran impact is a potential existential threat to the State of Israel,” he said, “but the influence Iran has on Venezuela has nothing to do with the Middle East; Iran’s interest in Western Sahara has nothing to do with the Middle East. More Saudis were attacked by Iranian proxies than Israelis.”

As such, he added, “when we talk about the need to stop Iran from becoming nuclear capable, we are saying it not only from the Israeli perspective but from a regional and global perspective.”“In Israel, we are united. There is no coalition or opposition on these issues. As long as the government acts responsibly on these issues, it will get all the support it needs,” Gantz stated.