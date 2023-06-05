The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz: We need to recalibrate divided Israeli society

Gantz spoke to attendees of The Jerusalem Post Conference gala on matters of Israel's current political state, and Iran's threat on a global level.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 03:33
Protests against the judicial reform at Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, May 27, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Protests against the judicial reform at Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, May 27, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israeli society must find a way to be more stable and untied, National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz said at The Jerusalem Post Conference gala on Sunday night. 

“One cannot ignore what is going on with protests against what this government calls judicial reforms,” Gantz said. “What we currently see in Israeli society is a wake-up call. Israeli society is fighting for its future image, that Israel should stay Jewish, and strongly democratic, should respect tradition but be a liberal country with an open mind.”
Gantz called for Israeli society to “find a new balance, to recalibrate the way we live with one another.“We must make sure to triangulate, to make us stable and share the same vision,” he said, specifying that Israel’s Declaration of Independence is that vision. 
As far as the judicial reform is concerned, Gantz said that governments must have checks on its power. “I want to be prime minister of Israel, but I want limits on my government. I want an open media,” he said. 

MK BENNY Gantz speaks to the media in Sderot last week. Yair Lapid may prefer chaos, and Benjamin Netanyahu may prefer delay, but that’s why their polls keep plummeting while Gantz’s is rising, says the writer. (credit: FLASH90) MK BENNY Gantz speaks to the media in Sderot last week. Yair Lapid may prefer chaos, and Benjamin Netanyahu may prefer delay, but that’s why their polls keep plummeting while Gantz’s is rising, says the writer. (credit: FLASH90)
Iran's global threat

Gantz also spoke of the Iranian threat not only to Israel, but to the entire world. 

“Iran impact is a potential existential threat to the State of Israel,” he said, “but the influence Iran has on Venezuela has nothing to do with the Middle East; Iran’s interest in Western Sahara has nothing to do with the Middle East. More Saudis were attacked by Iranian proxies than Israelis.”

As such, he added, “when we talk about the need to stop Iran from becoming nuclear capable, we are saying it not only from the Israeli perspective but from a regional and global perspective.”
“In Israel, we are united. There is no coalition or opposition on these issues. As long as the government acts responsibly on these issues, it will get all the support it needs,” Gantz stated. 


Tags Benny Gantz Iran government jerusalem post israel National Unity Party Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by