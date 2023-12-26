The IDF has announced the death of Sgt. Elisha Yehonatan, 24, of Beit El, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip. Yehonatan is survived by his parents, his eight siblings, his child, and his wife, who is pregnant.

"We will continue to struggle and to fight so that the goals of this war will be fully achieved. Yehonatan's death will not be in vain and only an overwhelming, total, and clear victory will calm us," said Shay Elon, head of the Beit El regional council. "The best of our children give their lives for the nation and the country and we must be worthy of them and their sacrifice."