Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF announces death of Sgt. Elisha Yehonatan, 24, of Beit El, in Gaza combat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF has announced the death of Sgt. Elisha Yehonatan, 24, of Beit El, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip. Yehonatan is survived by his parents, his eight siblings, his child, and his wife, who is pregnant. 

"We will continue to struggle and to fight so that the goals of this war will be fully achieved. Yehonatan's death will not be in vain and only an overwhelming, total, and clear victory will calm us," said Shay Elon, head of the Beit El regional council. "The best of our children give their lives for the nation and the country and we must be worthy of them and their sacrifice."

Elisha Yehonatan, 24, fell in battle in the Gaza Strip. (credit: Courtesy)
Elisha Yehonatan, 24, fell in battle in the Gaza Strip. (credit: Courtesy)
Two launches detected from Lebanon, IDF hits source
By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!
12/26/2023 01:48 AM
Eight killed in Syria in Turkish airstrikes on SDF-controlled areas
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 12:15 AM
Israel fears delay of US military aid for Gaza war - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 09:05 PM
At least 113 people killed in central Nigeria attacks - AFP
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 07:16 PM
Israel must occupy, re-settle northern Gaza Strip, Likud MK claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 07:07 PM
Herzog visits IDF troops on Gaza border, promises aid from state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 06:12 PM
Israel moves to void permanent residence of senior Hamas official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 05:53 PM
Netanyahu's criminal trial to move from 2 to 4 days in February
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 03:22 PM
Iran denies US claim it targeted tanker near India
By REUTERS
12/25/2023 10:03 AM
Ukraine's air defense destroys 28 out of 31 Russia-launched drones
By REUTERS
12/25/2023 08:34 AM
IDF publishes names of two more soldiers who fell in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 06:07 AM
Pope Francis: Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 04:20 AM
China earthquake death toll rises to 149, two still missing after a week
By REUTERS
12/25/2023 03:16 AM
Sixteen people killed in attack in Nigeria
By REUTERS
12/25/2023 12:15 AM
Saudi foreign ministry welcomes roadmap to peace in Yemen
By REUTERS
12/24/2023 10:19 PM