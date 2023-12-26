Netanyahu: IDF reservists will get the salaries they deserve

IDF reservists will get the salaries and compensation they deserve for their efforts during Operation Swords of Iron, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

חיילי המילואים שלנו נותנים הכל ומגיע להם הכל. המדיניות שקבענו ברורה: כל חיילי המילואים יקבלו - בשכר ובפיצויים - את כל המגיע להם עבור כל מה שהם עושים למעננו. משרדי הממשלה פועלים בהתאם כדי לממש מדיניות זו. pic.twitter.com/mBmAvA2vXc — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 26, 2023

"Our reservists give it their all and deserve it all," he said. "The policy we established is clear: All reservists will receive - in pay and compensation - everything they deserve for everything they do for us. The government ministries will act accordingly to implement this policy."