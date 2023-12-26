Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: IDF reservists will get the salaries they deserve

By MAARIV ONLINE

IDF reservists will get the salaries and compensation they deserve for their efforts during Operation Swords of Iron, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"Our reservists give it their all and deserve it all," he said. "The policy we established is clear: All reservists will receive - in pay and compensation - everything they deserve for everything they do for us. The government ministries will act accordingly to implement this policy."

Explosion reported near Israeli embassy in India - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/26/2023 04:00 PM
Japan freezes assets, imposes sanctions on Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 03:52 PM
Iran undoes slowdown in enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 02:01 PM
Egypt's Al Qahera News TV: Explosions heard in skies of Red Sea's Dahab
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 01:32 PM
Russian, Indian foreign ministers to talk Ukraine, Gaza on Dec.27
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 12:22 PM
Baghdad condemns US strike on Iraqi military positions
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 11:06 AM
26-year-old Beit Shemesh resident to be indicted for acts against minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 09:20 AM
Japan to impose sanctions on three senior Hamas members
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 04:31 AM
Blasts heard over Crimea's Feodosia
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 03:20 AM
Two launches detected from Lebanon, IDF hits source
By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!
12/26/2023 01:48 AM
Eight killed in Syria in Turkish airstrikes on SDF-controlled areas
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 12:15 AM
Israel fears delay of US military aid for Gaza war - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 09:05 PM
At least 113 people killed in central Nigeria attacks - AFP
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 07:16 PM
Israel must occupy, re-settle northern Gaza Strip, Likud MK claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 07:07 PM
Herzog visits IDF troops on Gaza border, promises aid from state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 06:12 PM