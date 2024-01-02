A rocket fired towards the city of Sderot from Gaza on Tuesday landed on the outskirts of the city, the city municipality announced.There were no reported injuries or damages to property as of Tuesday evening, but authorities are investigating.
Sderot: One rocket fell on city outskirts, no reported injuries
