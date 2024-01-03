Jerusalem Post
Israeli official: Qatar hasn't called off hostage talks, optimism possible

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

As long as Qatar has not announced that talks over the release of hostages held in Gaza have broken off, then optimism is possible, an Israeli official told reporters on Wednesday.

He spoke amid concern that the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri has caused Hamas third-party negotiations over the release of the 129 captives held in Gaza.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, even though it has sworn that all Hamas leaders are “dead men” and that it plans to assassinate them.

On Wednesday, Israel's Mossad chief David Barnea said he was committed to "settling the score" with Hamas, adding: "Let every Arab mother know that if her son took part, directly or indirectly, in the October 7 massacre, his blood is forfeit."

Arouri's killing, said Ashraf Abouelhoul, managing editor of Egypt's Al-Ahram daily and an expert in Palestinian affairs, "may push Hamas to harden its stance so it doesn’t look as if it is bowing under pressures or threats of more assassination.”

On Tuesday the Al-Arabiya news organization reported that Hamas had broken off talks in response to the assassination.

Reuters contributed to this report

