High Court votes to delay implementation of Basic Law amendment

JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The High Court of Justice voted to delay the implementation of Amendment No. 12 to the Basic Law: The Government regarding the selection of the Prime Minister. It will, therefore, come into effect at the beginning of the 26th Knesset. 

In March 2023, the government passed an amendment to the Basic Law regarding the selection of the prime minister if they became incapacitated due to "physical or mental incapacity."

Two petitions were filed against the constitutionality of the amendment, mainly arguing that the amendment was enacted for personal reasons and intended to serve the personal interests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

