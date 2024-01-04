Jerusalem Post
Five IDF soldiers seriously wounded in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Five IDF soldiers serving in Gaza were badly wounded in the line of fire on Wednesday and Thursday, according to an IDF statement. 

The statement did not include their names. Two of them serve in the 94th Batallion of the Kfir Brigade and were wounded in the south of Gaza on Thursday.

Another serves in the 931st Batallion of the Nachal Brigade and was wounded in Gaza's North on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, a soldier in the 7421st Battalion of the Kiryati Brigade and another in the 6261st Batallion of the IDF's Infantry Unit 261 were wounded in the south of Gaza.

All four were taken to Israeli hospitals for continued medical treatment. 

