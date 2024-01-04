Three missing Israelis were taken hostage in Gaza, IDF says

Three Israelis who were previously considered missing are now considered to have been taken hostage in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total back up to 136, IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari announced.

At the request of the families, the names of two of the hostages were not publicized. The third was identified as Tel Aviv resident Hanan Yablonka.

Hagari also stated that IDF soldiers recently uncovered an underground Hamas military compound on the coast in the central Gaza Strip. Aerial image of Gaza tunnel route. Released January 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The discovery was made in late December during a raid in the center of the Strip spearheaded by reservists in the 179th Infantry Brigade, the Yahalom Unit, and Shayetet 13.

Wide-reaching, branching tunnels containing explosives and more

Israeli forces located several tunnel shafts leading into a wide-reaching underground network dotted with explosives and traps. They also found a weapons production site that, among other things, contained material used to extend the range of Hamas rockets.

IDF uncovers tunnel shafts as part of a large underground Hamas compound. January 4, 2023.

Once the raid was complete, the underground complex was destroyed by the Yahalom Unit.

This is a developing story.