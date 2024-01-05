Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack

Ukraine downed 21 of 29 Shahed drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack, Kyiv's air force said on Friday, with the majority being downed by mobile anti-drone squads.

According to an air force statement, the drones were shot down across six regions spanning southern, central and western Ukraine.

Russia also hit the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv with non-Russian made missiles, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Friday according to a report by Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne.

"We are conducting all the necessary examinations. I will say for now that the markings have been erased from these missiles, but what we can see (is that) the country which produced it is not the Russian Federation," Suspilne cited Synehubov as saying.