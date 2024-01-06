Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN Humanitarian Affairs Sec.-Gen.: 'Gaza has simply become uninhabitable'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 6, 2024 03:18

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, posted on X on Friday night saying that the Gaza Strip "has become uninhabitable."

In a statement, also published in X, Griffiths wrote: "Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the beginning of the war. And the citizens of the Gaza Strip live under an existential threat every day, while rocket fire at Israel continues, and more than 120 hostages are held in the territory of the Gaza Strip."

Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Israel's Northern Command
By YOAV ETIEL
01/06/2024 12:26 AM
Houthi official threatens countries involved with Red Sea coalition
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 11:07 PM
Iran detains 11 suspects after Kerman attacks, seizes explosives
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 07:27 PM
Hamas releases video of plainclothes terrorists firing mortar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 04:25 PM
India govt providing security escort for container ships around Red Sea
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 01:34 PM
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over al-Arouri killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 01:30 PM
Germany foreign minister warns against occupation of Gaza
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 01:16 PM
IDF officer in Army Radio under probe for sexual assault - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 01:10 PM
China-US cooperation 'no longer a dispensable choice' - Wang Yi
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 01:01 PM
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 12:56 PM
Jerusalem man indicted after hanging donkey head at Muslim cemetery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 12:19 PM
Committee formed as Iraq prepares to end US-led coalition's mission
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 11:22 AM
Tamir Adar, grandson of freed hostage, murdered in Gaza captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 09:38 AM
Woman's body found in running car in Israel's North, police launch probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 09:36 AM
EU's Borrell to travel to Lebanon to discuss situation at Israeli border
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 09:02 AM