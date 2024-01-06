The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, posted on X on Friday night saying that the Gaza Strip "has become uninhabitable."

In a statement, also published in X, Griffiths wrote: "Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the beginning of the war. And the citizens of the Gaza Strip live under an existential threat every day, while rocket fire at Israel continues, and more than 120 hostages are held in the territory of the Gaza Strip."