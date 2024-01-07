Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

 Netanyahu: 'I suggest that Hezbollah learn what Hamas learned - no terrorist is immune'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

At the opening of the cabinet meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu commented on the continuation of the fighting in Gaza, saying: "We must not stop the war until we complete all its goals - the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our abductees and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel."

He also addressed the threat on the northern border: "I suggest that Hezbollah learn what Hamas has already learned in recent months: no terrorist is immune. We are determined to protect our citizens and return the residents of the north safely to their homes."

Hamas founder's grandson killed in IDF Gaza strike - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 01:05 PM
Jordan's Abdullah tells Blinken that Gaza war could end up catastrophic
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 12:30 PM
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows immediate strike if any provocation
By REUTERS
01/07/2024 11:24 AM
13-year-old found driving car in Jerusalem alongside elderly predator
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 08:59 AM
Russia launches 28 drones, three missiles at Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/07/2024 07:28 AM
Baby in serious condition after being rescued from fire in Safed home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 07:21 AM
EU's Michel to run in election, will leave post mid-July - report
By REUTERS
01/07/2024 12:53 AM
Jerusalem police detain three anti-war protesters
By SHLOMI HELLER
01/06/2024 10:15 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 07:33 PM
Drone launched from Yemen shot over southern Red Sea - US Central
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 07:28 PM
Families of hostages initiate economy shutdown for 100 minutes on Sunday
By URI SELA
01/06/2024 06:44 PM
France's says Iran must stop destabilizing activities
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 06:42 PM
IDF, Shin Bet carry out operation in Qatanna village in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 05:38 PM
UK has report of 6 craft approaching vessel near Yemen
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 05:21 PM
Lebanese Prime Minister: 'Attack in Lebanon will lead to escalation'
By MAARIV
01/06/2024 02:17 PM