At the opening of the cabinet meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu commented on the continuation of the fighting in Gaza, saying: "We must not stop the war until we complete all its goals - the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our abductees and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel."

He also addressed the threat on the northern border: "I suggest that Hezbollah learn what Hamas has already learned in recent months: no terrorist is immune. We are determined to protect our citizens and return the residents of the north safely to their homes."