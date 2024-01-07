MK Ofer Cassif joins lawsuit against Israel in the ICJ

Member of the Hadash-Ta'al party Ofer Cassif announced on Sunday that he would be joining the lawsuit against Israel in the Hague.

In his announcement, he claimed, "My constitutional duty is to Israeli society and all its residents, not to a government whose members and its coalition are calling for ethnic cleansing and even actual genocide."

Immediately afterward, he stated, "Those who hurt the country and the people are the ones who led South Africa to turn to The Hague, not me and my friends."