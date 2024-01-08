Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pro-Palestinian protesters vandalize US war cemetery in Los Angeles - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized a war veteran cemetery in Los Angeles and shut down Wilshire Boulevard between Interstate 405 and Glendon Avenue outside the US Federal Building on Saturday, according to KNN and footage circulating on social media. 

"Free Gaza" was one of the phrases spray painted across the site in green paint. Another text painted, this time in black, can be seen in the footage reading "Intifada."

Protesters could also be heard yelling that Israel's current war against Hamas is an "American war on Palestine."

Three arrested in Ramallah on suspicion of terrorist attack in Binyamin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 11:54 PM
Budapest Square temporarily renamed to honor Oct. 7 victims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 11:39 PM
Germany FM calls on Israel to reduce the intensity of fighting in Gaza
By MAARIV
01/07/2024 11:24 PM
Israel intends to show 'October 7 horror film' at ICJ hearing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 10:16 PM
IDF chief of staff fears war could last 'all of 2024'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 09:45 PM
Germany will not oppose further Eurofighters for Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
01/07/2024 09:44 PM
Fraud and Online Crime Unit suspect fraud over NIS 1 million
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 04:32 PM
Netanyahu presents law to subject ministers to polygraph tests
By JPOST.COM STAFF
01/07/2024 03:27 PM
Hamas founder's grandson killed in IDF Gaza strike - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 01:05 PM
Jordan's Abdullah tells Blinken that Gaza war could end up catastrophic
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 12:30 PM
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows immediate strike if any provocation
By REUTERS
01/07/2024 11:24 AM
13-year-old found driving car in Jerusalem alongside elderly predator
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 08:59 AM
Russia launches 28 drones, three missiles at Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/07/2024 07:28 AM
Baby in serious condition after being rescued from fire in Safed home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2024 07:21 AM
EU's Michel to run in election, will leave post mid-July - report
By REUTERS
01/07/2024 12:53 AM