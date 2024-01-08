Pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized a war veteran cemetery in Los Angeles and shut down Wilshire Boulevard between Interstate 405 and Glendon Avenue outside the US Federal Building on Saturday, according to KNN and footage circulating on social media.

"Free Gaza" was one of the phrases spray painted across the site in green paint. Another text painted, this time in black, can be seen in the footage reading "Intifada."

Protesters could also be heard yelling that Israel's current war against Hamas is an "American war on Palestine."