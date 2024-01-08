Israeli forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet, and Border Police arrested 17 terror suspects throughout the West Bank overnight and confiscated many weapons, the IDF said in a statement on Monday.

Reserve soldiers operated in the towns of Azzun and Ni'lin, arresting ten wanted persons and confiscating weapons, the statement said. During the operation in Azzun, explosive devices found in a vehicle were destroyed. In Nablus, forces arrested three wanted persons and confiscated weapons.

The wanted persons were transferred to security forces for further investigation. There were no casualties among Israeli forces.

More than 2,600 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank since the beginning of the war. Approximately 1,300 of those have been associated with Hamas.