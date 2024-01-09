Explosion in Fort Worth, Texas, injures as many as 10 - CBS News

As many as 10 people were injured on Monday following an explosion at a building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, CBS News reported.

Video images from the scene showed rubble in a Fort Worth street between two buildings and first responders on the scene.

"We are currently working a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area," the Fort Worth Police Department said on X. "We will share more details as soon as we can confirm more information."

Police offered no details of the cause of the blast in its statement but said a family reunification area had been established in the Sundance Square pedestrian district.