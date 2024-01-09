Three terrorists killed in Tulkarm, West Bank - report

Three terrorists were reportedly killed by IDF gunfire Monday night after reportedly being ambushed by the security forces, Israel Hayom reported, citing Arab media. Israeli forces are alleged to have entered the village of Akhtaba in the northern suburbs of Tulkarm and raided a house.

In the documentation of the incident distributed in the Arab media, six Palestinians were seen fleeing from the courtyard of the house when they met with IDF gunfire, from which three of them were killed.

Earlier in the evening, clashes and exchanges of fire developed in the town of Capin, north of Tulkarm. Tonight, several hundred residents of the city prepared for the funeral of the three terrorists and held a procession in which they recited Allah Akbar.