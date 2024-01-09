Guatemala gov't issues statement rejecting South Africa's genocide claims

The government of Guatemala issued a statement on Monday condemning South Africa's genocide claims made against Israel to the International Court of Justice.

The official statement read "The Government of Guatemala, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regrets that the government of South Africa has filed a complaint against Israel before the International Court of Justice, within the framework of Israel's legitimate defense against the attacks of the terrorist group Hamas.

"Guatemala confirms that Israel's purpose has always been to repel the constant invasions that seek to frighten the population and generate instability in the region. Likewise, it recognizes the full right of defense against terrorist threats and calls for reconsidering any unfounded demands, since these do not contribute to generating cohesion in these moments that are so necessary for stability in the Middle East.

"Guatemala condemns, in the strongest terms, the attacks committed by the terrorist group Hamas against the civilian population. We reiterate that Hamas confuses the Palestinian cause with the justification of terrorism and this is a serious moral and strategic error for said cause and the efforts that have been carried out internationally to achieve peace in the territory. "