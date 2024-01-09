IDF announces names of 4 fallen soldiers

The IDF announced the names of 4 soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza on Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Roi Tal, 19 years old, from Kfar Yehoshua, a fighter in the 94th Battalion, Kafir Brigade, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Major (res.) David Shortz, 26 years old, from Elazar, a fighter in the 8219th Engineering Battalion, Haci Hash formation (551), was killed in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Major General (res.) Yakir Hakaster, 26 years old, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the 8291 Engineering Battalion, Hace Hash formation (551), fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Major (ret.) Gabriel Blum, 27 years old, from Beit Shemesh, a fighter in the divisional engineering team of the 36th division, fell in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip.