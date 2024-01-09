Jerusalem Post
Massive fire at a cosmetics factory in Iran, several injured

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 9, 2024 16:39

A huge fire broke out at a cosmetics factory in a central Iranian town causing a blast that injured several people, Iran's state media reported on Tuesday.

The blast was caused by a gas leak, according to the country's semi-official SNN news agency.

Two explosions in Iran last week killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a US drone in 2020.

The incident on Tuesday in an industrial complex in Iran's Alborz province caused injuries to 23 people, some of whom are in a critical condition, IRNA added.

