ICJ claim against Israel is absurd, Hungarian FM tells Israel Katz

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 9, 2024 16:52

"The complaint against Israel is absurd," Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó told Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday, expressing Hungary's categoric disapproval of the genocide claim against Israel in the International Court of Justice at the Hague.

Katz spoke with his counterpart Szijjártó, who congratulated Katz on the occasion of his accession to office as Foreign Minister. Szijjártó emphasized Hungary's support for Israel's self-defense following the October 7 massacre and called for the immediate release of all the hostages in Gaza.

The two ministers are expected to meet next week in Jerusalem as part of the continued strengthening of relations between Israel and Hungary.

The Foreign Minister said, "I thank the Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó, a true friend of Israel, for his important public support. I am happy that Minister Szijjártó responded to my request and pledged to continue standing by Israel's side in the international arena, and in particular against South Africa's absurd claim at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. This institution was established to protect those who were attacked - and not those who attacked."

