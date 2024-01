An IAF fighter jet attacked an area where terrorist infrastructure and a military structure belonging to Hezbollah were being built Wednesday morning, the IDF said.

In addition, on Tuesday night, an air force fighter jet attacked a military headquarters in the area of Kfar Shuba, Lebanon.

These attacks follow previous IDF attacks on Tuesday morning, where soldiers attacked a military building in the A-Nakura region where gunfire was detected towards the territory of the State of Israel.