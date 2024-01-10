Jerusalem Post
WHO cancels sixth aid mission to Gaza over security concerns

By REUTERS

The World Health Organization canceled another planned medical aid mission to Gaza on Wednesday over security concerns.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was the sixth mission to northern Gaza canceled by the UN agency because requests to visit had not been approved or assurances over security provided since its last visit, on 26 December.

"Intense bombardment, restrictions on movement, fuel shortage and interrupted communications make it impossible for WHO and our partners to reach those in need," he told a virtual press conference from Geneva. "We call on Israel to approve requests by WHO and other partners to deliver humanitarian aid."

