IDF chief: Fighting in Gaza prepares soldiers for combat in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi stated today in a visit to the center of the Gaza Strip:  After we fought in Gaza - we will know how to do it in Lebanon if we have to.

With regards to the Israeli fire in al-Bureij which caused the death of six IDF soldiers, he said, "It is a very complex case which we are obliged to study.

"We are fighting in a very complicated space [...] we are doing things we have never done before. As soon as something bad happened, and something very bad happened to us here, we lost quite a few people and had people injured. The only thing left for us as commanders - is to learn from what happened. 

He added, "I see the capabilities here; I know very well that you know how to deal with any problem in Gaza; there is not a square kilometer in Gaza that you do not know how to enter and dismantle; there is no such thing, after what you have done. Referencing a possible operation in Lebanon, he said, "After what you did, there is not a village in Lebanon that you cannot enter and destroy. We will put you in the right places, you will do the right thing there, a long war on the other side, and we will come out with good results."

